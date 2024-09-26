BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GROWTH OF GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE FROM WITHIN THE BODY 💉😷☠⚰ [VfB'S SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
380 views • 7 months ago

AND THE PLOT THICKENS... The Growth of Graphene Hydroxide From Within the Body


Attorney Todd Callender: "It appears, based on our mass spectrometry, that they didn't actually include graphene oxide in the shots. What I've come to find instead is [that] they included all the base compounds in order for the bodies to produce their own graphene oxide... So all they have to do is put the base chemicals into the user, expose them to a certain level of magnetic radiation, so phone signals at a certain frequency, and those people will actually grow graphene hydroxide inside of them." 🙄


https://t.me/conspiracy_theory3


Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1839029136863445280


Thumbnail: https://x.com/OfficiallyMeta/status/1839180900031984065

Keywords
covidiocracymulti pronged attackgraphene hydroxidetodd callendarship-in-a-bottle theory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy