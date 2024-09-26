THE GROWTH OF GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE FROM WITHIN THE BODY 💉😷☠⚰ [VfB'S SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY]

AND THE PLOT THICKENS... The Growth of Graphene Hydroxide From Within the Body





Attorney Todd Callender: "It appears, based on our mass spectrometry, that they didn't actually include graphene oxide in the shots. What I've come to find instead is [that] they included all the base compounds in order for the bodies to produce their own graphene oxide... So all they have to do is put the base chemicals into the user, expose them to a certain level of magnetic radiation, so phone signals at a certain frequency, and those people will actually grow graphene hydroxide inside of them." 🙄





