Joe Untamed W/ Shaz Khan Exposes Vaccine History Truths
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
141 followers
66 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up for a hard-hitting episode of Joe Untamed as we unpack the explosive truths behind vaccines with Shaz Khan, author of The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers. This London-born, Swiss-Indian critical thinker has spent over a decade scouring libraries and archives to reveal a 1,500-year history of vaccine injuries, corporate mergers, and state coercion that challenges Big Pharma’s narrative. With HHS’s bombshell 2025 decision to remove COVID vaccines from routine schedules for healthy kids and pregnant women, Shaz dives into how this aligns with her warnings of government overreach while dissecting the risks of mRNA vaccines and declining public trust. Tune in for a no-holds-barred discussion on informed consent, industry influence, and what parents need to know in today’s polarized health landscape.

Don’t miss Shaz’s raw insights, drawn from her personal loss and relentless research, as she tackles your burning questions on vaccine safety, censorship, and the future of public health. Subscribe to her Substack at https://indieresearcher.substack.com/ for unfiltered takes, and grab The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline to arm yourself with the facts Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know. This is Joe Untamed—where truth cuts through the noise!


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
