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INVASION TO OCCUR ON MULTIPLE FRONTS AT ONCE, GOV. COMPLICIT IN TERRORISM W/ RETIRED FED AGENT AVILA
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301 views • October 28, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Retired Federal Agent, Victor Avila, joins the program to share what is coming at the border. As a specialist in human trafficking and Mexican cartels, he is uniquely qualified to explain how China gained control of the cartels and are using them to infiltrate Mexico and the United States. He states that the system will be overwhelmed on purpose with thousands and thousands more migrants coming on multiple fronts across the border at the same time. We have seen nothing yet; the Department of Homeland Security and the border towns will not have the necessary support to handle the shear magnitude of the situation. Incompetent and corrupt government employees need to be removed immediately to address the very real situation developing. You can learn more about Agent Victor Avila at https://agentunderfirebook.com/

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

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Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
terrorismhuman traffickingimmigrationinvasionsarah westallbusiness game changers radio
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