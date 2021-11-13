Dr. David Martin: Mandatory Injection Planned In 2015 By COVID RICO Conspirators

804 Years In The Making: Humanity’s Declaration | The Liberty Conference (22-23 October 2021)

* There is no SARS-CoV-2; there is a bioweapon.

* There is no COVID-19; there is influenza-like illness.

* There is no asymptomatic carrier; you are healthy.

* There is no vaccine; there is a bioweapon that’s being injected which was engineered.





The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier:

https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf