Dr. David Martin: Mandatory Injection Planned In 2015 By COVID RICO Conspirators

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804 Years In The Making: Humanity’s Declaration | The Liberty Conference (22-23 October 2021)
* There is no SARS-CoV-2; there is a bioweapon.
* There is no COVID-19; there is influenza-like illness.
* There is no asymptomatic carrier; you are healthy.
* There is no vaccine; there is a bioweapon that’s being injected which was engineered.
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf