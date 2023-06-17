Burisma Accountant, Who Blew Whistle on Biden Crimes, Found Dead

The chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.

The dead whistleblower has been identified as the wife of former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were making a killing in Ukraine.

Former federal prosecutor Rudi Giuliani discussed the fate of the now-deceased whistleblower, who was willing to hand over Burisma’s highly compromising international bank transfers, during an interview on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report.”

-Visit www.FieldofGreens.com and use promo code TPV for 15% off your first order.

Mirrored - The People's Voice



