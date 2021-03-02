TRUTHER INTERVIEW: SCOTT MCKAY, SURVIVOR & PATRIOT PART ONE

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BRAVO! ROBERT DAVID STEELE INTERVIEWS SCOTT MCKAY, you're not going to want to miss this LITTLE KNOWN INFORMATION that's included here in this interview. Enjoy. Check out RDS on his bitchute channel AND PLEASE DONATE TO SUPPORT ME , MY BUSINESS FOR MY INTERPRETING AND INFORMATIONAL SERVICES PROVIDED HEREIN.
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