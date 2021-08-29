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Peter Breggin MD: Master Plan for COVID Power Grab. Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Vaccines and Lockdowns. Exposed and Documented.
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505 views • August 29, 2021
Dr. Breggin brings the receipts. It's not just a pandemic. It's not just a lock down. Predatory master plan for how to take over world management exists since 2016. Dr. Breggin has found the documents. The Breggins are bringing this to the world through their new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Get your copy at www.WeAreThePrey.com
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