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US and Europe divided over China? | REPORT
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90 views • June 13, 2021
London correspondent Olly Barrett discusses the behind-the-scenes tension between the United States, the United Kingdom and European nation over how to deal with China at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England. - Via Newsmax's 'America Right Now.'
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