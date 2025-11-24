© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Samba Pa Ti
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 2 days ago
The Latin rock track launches with expressive PRS lead guitar on Dorian scales, drenched in wah and Mesa/Boogie sustain, Percussive rhythm guitar, syncopated melodic bass, and vibrant congas and timbales drive the groove, Lush organ pads enrich the mix, Solos blend Dorian, pentatonic, blues, and bursts of harmonic minor, showcasing unison bends and trills, Dynamic guitar/perc call and response sections pulse with “sabor, ” spotlighting energy shifts and bold exchanges between melodic and rhythmic forces
Keywords
bluessyncopated melodic bassprs lead guitar on dorian scalesdrenched in wah and mesaboogie sustainpercussive rhythm guitarand vibrant congas and timbales drive the groovelush organ pads enrich the mixsolos blend dorianpentatonicand bursts of harmonic minorshowcasing unison bends and trillsdynamic guitarperc call and response sections pulse with spotlighting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.