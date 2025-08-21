US atty SCRUBS X as Israeli cyber chief arrested in Pedo felony walks before court

US attorney SCRUBS X as Israeli cyber chief arrested in pedo felony walks before court

🌏 Israeli-born US Attorney for Nevada Sigal Chattah has deleted her social media after Tom Alexandrovich was arrested in a Las Vegas sting targeting online child predators—and then quietly allowed to fly home.

Top exec at Israel’s National Cyber Directorate posts $10,000 in bail, flies home before court date set for August 27… and the story barely makes a ripple in the mainstream media...