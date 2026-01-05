The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 419 - A Just Defence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I need to address a cluster of comments that appeared on my last Video No.418 titled “Golden Age Dreams” posted on the main DIF Rumble channel. Since all 3 persons have chosen to target my largest channel and make their viewpoints PUBLIC and very PERSONAL instead of privately, I feel it is necessary to address them in the same manner - PUBLICLY. This message is for the benefit of those who wrote the comments and for those who will read the comments and probably wonder what it all means. There is more to this than meets the eye.
For those of you who may think that making a defence INFERS “GUILT” on the one making a Defence, you would be wrong. Making a DEFENCE is a very Biblical thing to do when required.
At times a DEFENCE needs to be made not only for the sake of the truth of God’s Word but also for personal ministry. Paul defended the True Spirit Filled Gospel, his beliefs his actions and his ministry a number of times in Acts 26, 2 Corinthians chapters 10 to 13, Galatians chapters 1 and 2 and also in 1 and 2 Thessalonians. Is making a PUBLIC defence Biblical? It sure is and I’m making one here because it is a learning exercise necessary for everyone.
