BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 419 - A Just Defence
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

In this video I need to address a cluster of comments that appeared on my last Video No.418 titled “Golden Age Dreams” posted on the main DIF Rumble channel. Since all 3 persons have chosen to target my largest channel and make their viewpoints PUBLIC and very PERSONAL instead of privately, I feel it is necessary to address them in the same manner - PUBLICLY. This message is for the benefit of those who wrote the comments and for those who will read the comments and probably wonder what it all means. There is more to this than meets the eye.

For those of you who may think that making a defence INFERS “GUILT” on the one making a Defence, you would be wrong. Making a DEFENCE is a very Biblical thing to do when required.

At times a DEFENCE needs to be made not only for the sake of the truth of God’s Word but also for personal ministry. Paul defended the True Spirit Filled Gospel, his beliefs his actions and his ministry a number of times in Acts 26, 2 Corinthians chapters 10 to 13, Galatians chapters 1 and 2 and also in 1 and 2 Thessalonians. Is making a PUBLIC defence Biblical? It sure is and I’m making one here because it is a learning exercise necessary for everyone.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 431 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy