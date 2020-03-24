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Internet capacity could be rationed to prioritize 'critical' websites in the UK!!?
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60 views • March 24, 2020
SAFETY NET UK internet capacity could be RATIONED to prioritise ‘critical’ apps and websites, experts reveal!?
BRITAIN'S internet capacity could be "rationed" to prioritise critical apps and websites, experts have told The Sun.
It comes as networks and apps reveal how the coronavirus crisis places new pressures on the UK's mobile and broadband infrastructure.
BRITAIN'S internet capacity could be "rationed" to prioritise critical apps and websites, experts have told The Sun.
It comes as networks and apps reveal how the coronavirus crisis places new pressures on the UK's mobile and broadband infrastructure.
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