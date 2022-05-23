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Monkey Pox PSYOP Now Underway
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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16 views • May 23, 2022
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and the other unelected overlords of our world found that their COVID-19 PSYOP was so successful in accomplishing the goals of herding humanity into the feedlot of their New World Order that they are now planning a new PSYOP, which is now underway. Meanwhile, these demons will use the new powers that are being surrendered to the U.N. World Health Organization right now in Switzerland by the criminal, illegitimate Biden regime to lock the world down again, inject us all with deadly genetic mutagens again, and then move those of us who are fortunate enough to survive the "Second Culling of Man" into the neo-feudalistic Technocracy that they have long been building for to live in.
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healthvaccinespandemicpsyopmonkey pox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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