The normally silent 'doomsday radio station' linked to the Russian military suddenly became active with a record number of words
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
0
203 views • 4 months ago

The normally silent "doomsday radio station" linked to the Russian military suddenly became active, broadcasting a record number of words and playing the song "I am Russian" and "Swan Lake" (there were 3 videos, this one with words, another with I Am Russian by SHAMAN, and orchestra of Swan Lake. Not posting the Swan Lake, but next is the recording of SHAMAN broadcasted, part 2) Cynthia

▪️This is associated with preparations for a nuclear strike or "Oreshnik", but there are other explanations.

▪️This radio station is called "Buzzer", since the 70s it transmits only buzzing on a frequency of 4625 kHz. The last time its broadcast was interrupted by words was several days before the start of the SMO: February 20, February 22 and February 23, 2022. Then the words "nyukhostih", "unstoppable", "muzhoshchelka" and so on were heard.

▪️On December 11, 2024, "Buzzer" broadcast 24 messages in one day: "Khunhuz", "ABC", "Nanaika", etc. This became the most "verbose" broadcast in history.


▪️And on December 17, she turned on Shaman's track "I am Russian". Then the symbols on the screen, demonstrating frequencies, formed an image of an animal, and then the word Gromel. The broadcast said: "This is Gromel". Then the radio station broadcast a composition from "Swan Lake", and then the anthem of the Union.

▪️In Z-channels they write that music is often turned on over the radio station for fun by radio amateurs and it is quite easy to do. The transmission of words is not explained there.

▪️Since the launch of the "Buzzer" in the 70s, it has been shrouded in versions and myths. It is often called one of the elements of the Russian "Perimeter" system - a complex for the automated launch of nuclear missiles in the event of war. According to one version, if the "Buzzer" signal is interrupted, "Perimeter" will launch a retaliatory nuclear strike on the alleged enemy (that is why it is called the "Doomsday radio station").

▪️According to other assumptions, the radio station broadcasts secret messages, including to confirm the readiness of operators at receiving stations. Or that this is a method of communication for Russian intelligence.


@Slavyangrad

