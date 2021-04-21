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Message from the Lord Let Me Lead The Way
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20 views • April 21, 2021
Published on Feb 4, 2014
Please use discernment as always! Message is below. Thanks, Love you guys
Message:Children let Me lead the way. I am the Beginning and End, I already have tomorrow planned. Allow Me to give you the peace that passes all understanding by trading Me the worries and stresses you obtain from this world. I want to help! I Love you My little ones allow My Ways to takeover yours and reap the confidence in Me that gives you comfort. I AM the I AM
Yahshua HaMashiach
Please use discernment as always! Message is below. Thanks, Love you guys
Message:Children let Me lead the way. I am the Beginning and End, I already have tomorrow planned. Allow Me to give you the peace that passes all understanding by trading Me the worries and stresses you obtain from this world. I want to help! I Love you My little ones allow My Ways to takeover yours and reap the confidence in Me that gives you comfort. I AM the I AM
Yahshua HaMashiach
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