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'MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL
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87 views • January 09, 2022
"The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduce them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim. ~Gustov Le Bon
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