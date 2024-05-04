Create New Account
Is TRUTH Relative? - Quartet Preview
ArlingtonInstitute
John Petersen, Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, and Kingsley Dennis delve into the concept of truth as a subjective experience influenced by personal beliefs, cultural backgrounds, and information silos. They explore the challenges of determining objective truth in an ever-changing world and discuss the importance of a consensus reality in a functional society. With enlightening insights and engaging perspectives, this video prompts viewers to question their own understanding of truth and consider the factors that shape their perception of reality.

