'GUNS RIGHTS ARE DEAD IN AMERICA NOW!

FREE TO DEFEND OURSELVES IN AMERICA IS DEAD NOW. THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN TURNED AGAINST ALL CITIZENS. THE CRIMINALS WILL ALWAYS GET GUNS AND THE ENDLESS ILLEGALS FLOODING INTO AMERICA WILL BE ARMED WHEN THE STOCK MARKET FLIPS. THESE EVIL BASTARDS WILL BE COMING AFTER ALL AMERICANS AND RAPE, ROB AND MURDER US FOR OUR PROPERTY. WE NOW LIVE IN MENTALLY BIDENS FOURTH REICH. NAZI GERMANY IS HERE AGAIN. THE MILLIONS OF CASKET LINES STORED IN AMERICA ARE FOR ALL AMERICANS WHEN THEIR MASSACRED BY OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT JUST LIKE WHAT THE THE MILITARY DID TO THE AMERICAN INDIANS IN THE 1800'S. GET GUNS AND AMMO NOW BECAUSE MENTALLY ILL BIDIN WILL MAKE IT ILLEGAL TO HAVE ANY GUN IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THIS IS NOW A FIGHT FOR OUR VERY LIVES. DON'T LET THIS INSANE GOVERNMENT COME AND MUDER YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. THE MILITARY, COPS, ISR, DEAD, DHS, BLM, ANTIFA, THE ILLEGALS HAVE TO BE WARNED! IF THEY COME TO YOUR HOME YOU WILL STAND YOUR GROUND. THERE'S NO OTHER CHOICE IN AMERICA NOW. DON'T BE DRAGGED OFF TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP WERE YOU'LL NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. DON'T BE A VICTIM FOR ANYONE! WE HAVE A GOD GIVEN RIGHT TO DEFEND OUR PROPERTY AND LOVED ONES NO MATTER IF THEY DESTROY THE CONSTITUTION OR NOT! WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...