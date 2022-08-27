CNN’S LOCKDOWN-LOVING CONTRIBUTOR DOES AN ABOUT-FACE from TheHIghwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cnns-lockdown-loving-contributor-does-an-about-face/
CNN Medical Contributor, Leana Wen, peddled fear and stigmatized the unvaccinated for two years in the name of Covid-19. She recently took to twitter with a sudden change of heart about masking her own children.
#LeanaWen #MaskingChildren #ReWritingHistory
POSTED: August 26, 2022