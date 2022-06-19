Jordan Maxwell-Ancient Origins, Reptilians, Antarctica and Inner Earth Civilizations

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Jim Crenshaw.
Use great discernment and take everything with a grain of salt. Make up your own minds on these topics. Jordan Maxwell I always found interesting. He knew a great deal on many subjects. Was he controlled opposition? I believe he to some extent was, just take what you can use and what is interesting to you. RIP Jordan.
Source: Alien Outpost TV.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPk956CNLu9M/