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EP 2866-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP PUTS ARIZONA AG ON NOTICE – SANTILLI CALLS FOR AZ LEGISLATURE TO RESIGN IMMEDIATELY
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60 views • March 20, 2022
EP 2866-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP PUTS ARIZONA AG ON NOTICE – SANTILLI CALLS FOR AZ LEGISLATURE TO RESIGN IMMEDIATELY  

President Trump has released a statement putting Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on notice while praising Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake for her huge primary lead, which is greatly due to her agenda to get to the bottom of the 2020 election.  The Maricopa County election audit discovered massive evidence of election law violations and hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots in the 2020 election. All evidence was delivered to Arizona Attorney General Brnovich last September, and we have seen no action!

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