Part of the wreckage of a US KC-135 Stratotanker found in Iraq

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The wreckage of the American refueling aircraft KC-135, which crashed over Iraq as a result of a mid-air collision with another similar refueling aircraft, successfully landed in Israel.

Tail section? (maybe from the plane that crashed on March 11th?)

Part of the wreckage of a US KC-135 Stratotanker (refueling plane) found in Iraq.

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