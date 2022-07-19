Ukraine Used British Brimstone Missiles To Destroy Russian Tanks

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Jul 18, 2022 The Brimstone is an anti-tank missile developed by MBDA for the British Army and Royal Navy. The missile can be launched from a land-based platform or a naval platform.





Starting in 2022, the U.K. will supply Ukraine with a number of ground versions of Brimstone missiles for protection against a Russian invasion.





This missile weighs 50 kg and is 1.8 m long with a diameter of 180 mm. It is a close air support weapon used successfully in combat and has a low collateral cost. The missile's warhead weighs 6.3 kg and is a HEAT tandem warhead type.





Video credit:

MBDA

Ukraine Weapons Tracker

Ministry of Defence





Thanks

Note: thumbnails for illustration only





Watch more videos:

Ukraine Used Tochka-U Ballistic Missiles To Destroy Russia: https://youtu.be/8_PS224r6T0





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