EXPOSED!!! PCR TESTS NOT TESTED, BUT THROWN IN THE GARBAGE-POSITIVE CASES ASSIGNED TO PEOPLE

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109 MILLION Tests are FRAUDULENT!!! More than 10,000 a day in UK at RT Labs, ALL NOT tested, just thrown in the garbage and taken to the dump!! All the positive cases are being ASSIGNED to people and made up by computer models then reported!! THEY DON'T EVEN test them!!!
EXPOSED by The Sun Media of Britain !! Same in the USA & Other countries?? Probably!!