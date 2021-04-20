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Andy's Thoughts - Video 4
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This video covers a number of topics: Evergreen, the ship and what was found aboard. I talk about American strength and greatness. I cover racism and talk about the only race, the Human Race. And I cover the eroding of our freedoms
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Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up sign for the video.
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