Jesus, the Friend of Sinners-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 24 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
By One Man, Adam, Sin Entered the World. By One Man, Jesus Christ, Hope Came into the World. Sin Bringeth Forth Death, Sin is Deceitful, and Sin Entices. But Jesus Christ is the Friend of Sinners, and He Gives Us Hope and the Promise to a New Life in Him.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

