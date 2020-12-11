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(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #130 Step by Step What to Expect as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum Intensifies
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube and Inventor Lee Wheelbarger discuss societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet.
• The Feedback Loop of cosmic rays, more clouds, more floods = a more unstable climate
• Global cloud patterns are shifting across the planet
• Reasons the Chinese are in North Africa building railways into the desert to the edge of what were mega lakes 7000 years ago
• Climate cycles back to 535 AD and frequency of changes in our Sun
• What effect on Earth will there be when there is ZERO solar wind
• Lightning and plasma discharges
• How the jet streams will bend across the planet
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