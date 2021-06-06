【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Peter Navarro failed to distribute 60 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine to the American people, because of anti-Trump media and people like Fauci

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06/03/2021 Peter Navarro: I failed to distribute 60 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine to the American people, becuase of anti-Trump media and people like Fauci. It was enough to treat 5 million Americans and save anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 lives. This was one of the great tragedies of my service at the White House.