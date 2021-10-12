Whistleblower Respiratory Therapist: "I'm Watching People DIE"

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Mark Bishofsky has over 20 years of experience as a very respected respiratory therapist at a large hospital. He joins Stew peters and describes the complete insanity going on in American hospitals today. He claims there is a pandemic in America that’s spreading, but it’s not COVID-19. Rather, it’s “menticide”, which is a systematic and intentional undermining of a person's conscious mind (i.e., brainwashing). Doctors are killing one patient after another using the same deadly protocols over and over again.
The Stew Peters Show: http://stewpeters.tv/
Stew Peters on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters