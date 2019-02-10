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10-2-19 - The Word for Today
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10-2-19 - The Word for Today
10-2-19 03:48 - Everyone is who is born of God, knows God and loves God
1 John 4:7-8 4:7 Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. 4:8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
God is love.
9-29-19 14:41 - And as many that will receive Me I will give power over the nations.
Revelation 2:26-28 2:26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations: 2:27 And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father. 2:28 And I will give him the morning star.
John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name
born of God ---> child of God
10-2-19 03:59 - Spiritual rebirth not physical
Revelation 20:4-6 20:4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years. 20:5 But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. 20:6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.
Believers: Those who have accepted Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
Born again - born twice
born physical - reborn spiritually
die once - physical death
2nd death - there is no spiritual death
Non-believers: Those who have not accepted Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
Not born again - born once
born physical - die twice
1st death - physical death
2nd death - spiritual death
10-2-19 03:48 - Everyone is who is born of God, knows God and loves God
1 John 4:7-8 4:7 Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. 4:8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
God is love.
9-29-19 14:41 - And as many that will receive Me I will give power over the nations.
Revelation 2:26-28 2:26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations: 2:27 And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father. 2:28 And I will give him the morning star.
John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name
born of God ---> child of God
10-2-19 03:59 - Spiritual rebirth not physical
Revelation 20:4-6 20:4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years. 20:5 But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. 20:6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.
Believers: Those who have accepted Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
Born again - born twice
born physical - reborn spiritually
die once - physical death
2nd death - there is no spiritual death
Non-believers: Those who have not accepted Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
Not born again - born once
born physical - die twice
1st death - physical death
2nd death - spiritual death
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