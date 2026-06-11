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Economic Slavery + Solution, feat. John McAfee #Solutions
MJTank
MJTank
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34 views • Today

John McAfee sums up slavery and its' modern version with solutions while I add relevant visuals to hammer home the point he's making.

I've made several videos regarding this, the Barbary Pirates, and #solutions on the MJTank channel. Basic 101 wiki search reveals why it should come as no surprise Barbary Pirates are never mentioned in the text books printed by, well, the Barbary Pirates- they will wave the flag of any nation to hide their cruel intentions while abiding by the laws of no land.

So glad they're being exposed, you can help! Please share this video to people who still have an elementary realization human history.

You can donate monero XMR to me on the link on my linktree! Thank you for your participation! www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
awakeningtrutheconomyfactseconomicsslaverydollarsolutionauthenticjob marketmonerobarbarymcafeexmr
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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