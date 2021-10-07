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AFGHANISTAN WAR PAYS OFF BIG FOR GENERALS WHO LIED
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51 views • October 07, 2021
AFGHANISTAN WAR PAYS OFF BIG FOR GENERALS WHO LIED
Where are all the top US commanders of the Afghanistan War who lied to keep it going for 20 years? Turns out they're doing pretty well!
Source: Empire Files
Where are all the top US commanders of the Afghanistan War who lied to keep it going for 20 years? Turns out they're doing pretty well!
Source: Empire Files
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