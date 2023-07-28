⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (28 July 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(28 July 2023)

▫️The AFU cont off actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk directions.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, the enemy contin attempts to break through the def of RU troops using armoured & other heavy vehic.

▫️The AFU w/ the 47th Mech Brig reinf w/ forn-manuf tanks have attacked the posi of the 71st Motor Rifle Regi of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Div of the 58th Army of the S Mil Dist & the 810th Marine Brig of the Black Sea Fleet close to Rabotino & Uspenovka settlements of the Zaporozhye reg. The mil personnel, success repelled all the attacks of superior enemy forces.

▫️Enemy losses were up to 180 UKR men, 5 tanks, include 3 German-manuf Leopard & 2 French-manuf AMX wheeled tanks, 17 infantry fight vehic, 2 armoured fight vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst & 1 Strela-10 SA missile syst.

▫️Close to Vremevka salient near Staromayorskoye (DPR), units of the Vostok GOF, an attack by an assault detach of the AFU 35th Marine Brig has been repelled. 1 UKR sabo & recon group has been destroyed.

▫️Enemy losses up to 110 UKR men, 2 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, as well as howitzers: D-20, D-30 & Msta-B.

▫️Krasny Liman direct, 4 attacks by assault groups of the AFU 67th Mech Brig against the posit of 228th Motor Rifle Regi of 90th Armoured Div have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️Assault detach of the 15th Motor Rifle Brig of 2nd Army contd to develop their success in Svatovo direct & captured a # of AFU near Sergeevka (LPR). The advance depth of the enemy def was 1.5 km.

▫️W of Zhitlovka (LPR), detach of Shtorm 252nd & 752nd motor rifle regi of the 20th Army, a fire attack, attacked the enemy & advanced 3 km deep into the def.

▫️Result of skillful use of modern means of destruct by units of the 21st & 35th motorised rifle brig of 2nd & 41st armies have suppressed enemy manpower & hardware of 25th AB, 21st & 67th mech brig, the 100th Territl Defence Brig & the 5th OPl Brig of the UKR Natl Guard close to Torskoye & Yampolovka (DPR), Novovodyanoye, Chervonaya Dibrova & Kremennaya (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses up to 90 UKR men, 2 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️Donetsk direct, the defending units of 7th, 9th & 132nd motor rifle brig of 1st & 2nd army corps of the Yug GOF, thanks to a skilfully org syst of fire w/ eng obstacles, have successfully repelled 7 attacks by enemy assault detach of 53rd mech, 59th motor infantry & 81st airmobile brig close to Belogorovka, Zaitsevo, Pervomaiskoye & Vodyanoye (DPR).



▫️Avia & artill, manpower & hardware of 24th, 28th, 43rd, 110th mechanised, 10th mtn assault, 3rd AB ass & 77th airmobile brig of the AFU destroyed close to Avdeevka, Konstantinovka, Seversk, Novgorodskoye & Belaya Gora (DPR).

▫️Rotation of AFU units has been disrupted by competent recon actions & a compreh fire attack close to Kleshcheevka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 260 UKR men, 5 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, 8 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️Kupyansk direct, assault detach of the 7th Motor Rifle Regi of the Zapad GOF cont their off ops W of Kuzyomovka (LPR) & gained positions.

▫️Coord actions by OPl-Tacl & Army avia, as well as artil, units 14th, 32nd mech brig of the AFU & the 103rd Territl Def Brig were elim close to Stelmakhovka (LPR), Sinkovka & Novoosinovo (Kharkov reg).

▫️Enemy losses up to 30 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, 1 D-30 howi, as well as 2 U.S.-manuf counter-battery radar stations: AN/TPQ-50 & AN/TPQ-36.

▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses up to 20 UKR men & 2 motor vehic.

▫️OP-Tactl & Army aviat, Misl Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 117 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 133 areas.

▫️Enemy rear control point of the UKR GOT 'Soledar', as well as the field control point of the 10th Army Corps of the AFU were destroyed close to Druzhkovka (DPR) & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg)

▫️AD facil have shot down 2 projectiles HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 17 UKR UAV have been intercepted close to Kremennaya (LPR), Gorlovka, Soledar, Volnovakha, Novobakhmutovka, Nevelskoye (DPR), Tokmak, Ulyanovsk & Energodar (Zaporozhye reg), as well as Alyoshki (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 457 airplanes, 244 helic, 5,308 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,010 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,140 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,646 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,939 SM motor vehic have been destroyed during the SMO.