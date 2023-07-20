Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie
channel image
Health Ranger Store
480 Subscribers
Shop now
27 views
Published Yesterday

Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie
Makes 1 serving.

3 tbs of HRS coconut milk powder

2 tbs HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (chocolate)

1 tbs of HRS hemp seeds

1 banana

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup ice

Optional: 1 tsp of Cocoa Energize (to make it more chocolatey!)


Instruction:

Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.

Keywords
healthhealth benefitssuperfoodorganicwellnesssmoothiehealthy livinggood fooddelicioushealthy snacksmoothie lover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket