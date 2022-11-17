PROPHETIC INSIGHT DURING PRAYER TIME

Shared by Lucia on July 30/2022

If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]



'THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I

'A MESSAGE TO MY ARMY - you know who you are..... -PART 1', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpMC3XF6MAs&t=217s

'ARISE, MY PEOPLE!' (A MESSAGE TO MY ARMY - PART2), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQXcxmsAL3k&t=7s

------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2af03-53c5-4ec1-aa4e-ab162e3a9e7d , where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

