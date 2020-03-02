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The Medieval Church in Saint Trivier DeCourtes France was set on Fire!!
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66 views • March 02, 2020
The medieval Church in #SaintTrivierDeCourtes #France was set on fire yesterday and suffered the same fate as the Notre Dame Cathedral.
We don't seem to have this problems of a bunch of churches burning down every year here in Poland.
Are we more careful or what's going on?
We don't seem to have this problems of a bunch of churches burning down every year here in Poland.
Are we more careful or what's going on?
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