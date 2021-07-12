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Bill Gates Death Panels Tip of the Iceberg
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392 views • July 12, 2021
Microsoft founder is a hardcore eugenicist who has publicly stated his intention to use the billions worth of vaccines his foundation funds to lower global population
Elderly To Be Euthanized Under Obamacare? - https://www.prisonplanet.com/elderly-to-be-euthanized-under-obamacare.html
The Real Story Behind Bill Gates And “Death Panels” - https://www.prisonplanet.com/the-real-story-behind-bill-gates-and-death-panels.html
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ec8dd1b17f7f57fa6f793d
Elderly To Be Euthanized Under Obamacare? - https://www.prisonplanet.com/elderly-to-be-euthanized-under-obamacare.html
The Real Story Behind Bill Gates And “Death Panels” - https://www.prisonplanet.com/the-real-story-behind-bill-gates-and-death-panels.html
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ec8dd1b17f7f57fa6f793d
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