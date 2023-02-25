We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O'Keefe. Retweet, if you #StandWithJames.
14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.
WOW this is powerful! The people who risked loosing their lives by trusting @JamesOKeefeIII with information stand by him! The rest of the American people do the same! Give it up @Project_Veritas! Step down! You’re NOTHING without James!
