We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O'Keefe
43 views
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O'Keefe. Retweet, if you #StandWithJames.

14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.

WOW this is powerful! The people who risked loosing their lives by trusting @JamesOKeefeIII  with information stand by him! The rest of the American people do the same! Give it up @Project_Veritas! Step down! You’re NOTHING without James! 


project veritasbacklashjames okeefebod ousting okeefe

