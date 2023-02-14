Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 35. 1Timothy 2:12 And the Authority Of Woman?

Do you see Sister White as having authority over men, or is she simply seen as a messenger? How do we understand Deborah the Judge in the light of these words that the Apostle wrote to Timothy? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

