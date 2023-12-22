'This is a perpetual nightmare' life and death in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/JjYcl4M0cAU?si=wR1gX5RA_MjlX27M
21 Dec 2023 #TheGrayzone
The Grayzone goes inside the rubble and tent camps of Gaza's besieged southern areas to speak to the survivors of Israel's brutal onslaught, and to hear what it's like to be displaced, homeless and hungry with no respite from the violence.
