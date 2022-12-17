TvNI: Bennett's Bonus, Dec. 11, on Trudeau, Canada, Iran and women!

Dr. Scott Bennett chews up Trudeau on his tyrannical over-reaching reign
on COVID, including religion, re: Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Now Trudeau
is taking on Iran over protests..
Also, Scott appears again, on PRESS-TV from Iran - on women's stat…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.