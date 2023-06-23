Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Out of The Shadows - Walter Veith Interview With Koos Kotzé
channel image
Clash Of Minds
285 Subscribers
30 views
Published Friday

Koos Kotzé shares a little bit of his life before becoming a Seventh Day Adventist. Coming out of the Shadows, and into the light. Psalms 119:105 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path. 

Keywords
interviewwalter veithkoos kotze

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket