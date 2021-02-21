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Chad Wolf: This can start a crisis
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160 views • February 21, 2021
Chad Wolf, the former acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security, reacts to immigration plans being put forth by the Biden administration and how they will affect American citizens' lives going forward. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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