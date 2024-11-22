BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Duke: Who Rules the World & The Secret Meaning Behind "Doge"
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
2077 views • 5 months ago

Peter Duke discusses his fascinating background, who he thinks rules the world, and how they are going about it. He explains some of the deep research he's been doing into "doge" and how that relates to the present day. He also reveals what we can do in the face of global oligarchy.


Peter Duke Websites

Duke Report https://thedukereport.com

Duke Report Substack https://thedukereport.substack.com

Duke Report on X https://x.com/thedukereport


About Peter Duke

Peter Duke is a Creative Director, Technologist, and Photographer with a diverse background in technology, games, communications, and marketing. His clients include 20th Century Fox, Virgin Entertainment, Sega GameWorks, Universal Studios, SHOAH Foundation Institute, The United States Army, The National Security Agency, Microsoft, Lion's Gate, Capitol EMI, IMAX, Vanity Fair, and Glamour magazines.


In 2010, Peter met Andrew Breitbart and co-founded the outlet GotNews and the news-based crowdfunding sites WeSearchr and FreeStartr. All three enterprises were defunded and de-platformed for wrong-think. In 2017, he was featured in an attempted hit piece in the New York Times, labeled "The Annie Leibovitz of the Alt-Right." While immersed in open-source journalism, he discovered a world of unreported stories, leading to a dizzying and eye-opening reframing of reality. Today, he continues to use his abilities to move the truth forward against the titanic forces of the Power Elite and their henchmen.


His current focus is examining revisionist history and finding ways to communicate with people hypnotized by media. To that end - when he's not writing books - he does a podcast and runs the news aggregator website The Duke Report.


