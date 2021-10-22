© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Culprit Behind the Supply Chain Crisis Is You! Yes, YOU and Your Money...[21.10.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
450 views • October 22, 2021
Apparently...
Jen Psaki continues to repeat the same made up story about the Supply Chain Crisis and how it is being caused due to Americans having more money, increased wages and buying more products...shot for shot the same story told by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
55,391 views Oct 21, 2021
Memology 102
223K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WXEcf4xc0lI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Jen Psaki continues to repeat the same made up story about the Supply Chain Crisis and how it is being caused due to Americans having more money, increased wages and buying more products...shot for shot the same story told by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
55,391 views Oct 21, 2021
Memology 102
223K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WXEcf4xc0lI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.