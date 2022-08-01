



Evils Foundation Shaking

July 28 2022

Guest: Marcus Ray

Source: https://rumble.com/v1dzvnh-evils-foundation-shakin.html

00:00 No Body Gonna Tell Me How To Live intro

04:44 Marcus Ray interview - asking police for help, dates across Canada (Merritt BC, Prince George, Fort St John, Red Deer AB, Redcliff, Medicine Hat, North Battleford SK, Southern MB)

24:42 i.. am a... MAN or WOMAN or ONE OF THE PEOPLE

32:01 CDC coordinated to censor

36:50 COVID-19 never purified/isolated

37:55 Rescind the doctrine

39:25 WHO to counter harmful information

40:51 Jordan Peterson - Identify fascists in Canada

43:50 Dr Yeadon - injections produced long ago

49:36 Don't normalize children dying from vaxx

55:15 Resilience

57:10 Reiner Fuellmich and Dr Lee Merritt

67:24 5G+ towers radiation

70:21 What's the solution?

77:39 Braveheart closing montage

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!