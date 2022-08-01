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Evils Foundation Shaking
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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162 views • August 01, 2022


Evils Foundation Shaking
July 28 2022
Guest: Marcus Ray

Source: https://rumble.com/v1dzvnh-evils-foundation-shakin.html

00:00 No Body Gonna Tell Me How To Live intro
04:44 Marcus Ray interview - asking police for help, dates across Canada (Merritt BC, Prince George, Fort St John, Red Deer AB, Redcliff, Medicine Hat, North Battleford SK, Southern MB)
24:42 i.. am a... MAN or WOMAN or ONE OF THE PEOPLE
32:01 CDC coordinated to censor
36:50 COVID-19 never purified/isolated
37:55 Rescind the doctrine
39:25 WHO to counter harmful information
40:51 Jordan Peterson - Identify fascists in Canada
43:50 Dr Yeadon - injections produced long ago
49:36 Don't normalize children dying from vaxx
55:15 Resilience
57:10 Reiner Fuellmich and Dr Lee Merritt
67:24 5G+ towers radiation
70:21 What's the solution?
77:39 Braveheart closing montage

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

Keywords
foundationshakingevils
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