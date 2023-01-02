Ukraine Update Jan 2, 2023

RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE - This protest is in Washington DC on February 19th at the Lincoln Memorial https://rageagainstwar.com/#Home ⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 31 December 2022, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike by high-precision long-range air-based armament at the defense industrial facilities of Ukraine involved in producing assault unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for committing terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation. The parking ramps and launch sites of the assault UAVs have also been neutralized.

◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached. Kiev regime's plans to commit terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation in the nearest future have been frustrated.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have neutralized the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Podoly, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery attack has resulted in the neutralization of 5 company tactical groups from 92nd Mechanized and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU, as well as from 111th Territorial Defense Brigade near Rozovka, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◻️ The enemy has lost over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, and 2 pickups.

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive.

◻️ Fire attacks and intensive action of Russian units have resulted in the elimination of over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to launch a counterattack near Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region) in order to regain the lost positions.

◻️ Artillery strikes and action of Russian forces have resulted in repelling of all the counterattacks.

◻️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◻️ Moreover, 6 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, that had operated towards Novoandreyevka, Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region), Nikolskoye, Neskuchnoye, and Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), have been eliminated.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralized 68 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 102 areas.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzers, that had been used for shelling residential areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed at their firing positions near Ivanopolye and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



