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Dr. Bert Karon Accepts the First Empathetic Therapy Award
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73 views • December 20, 2021
Originally published on YouTube on Oct 27, 2011. This video had 7,434 views and 95 likes.
Dr. Peter Breggin presents Dr. Bertram Karon with the first Lifetime Empathic Therapy, April 2011. Dr. Karon offers thoughtful remarks about better approaches to helping deeply disturbed persons.
Dr. Peter Breggin presents Dr. Bertram Karon with the first Lifetime Empathic Therapy, April 2011. Dr. Karon offers thoughtful remarks about better approaches to helping deeply disturbed persons.
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