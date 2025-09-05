BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Testimonials & Community Updates 1
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
219 followers
13 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzQXH3UTD7U&t=142s

lazarus effect

.

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1963044774144811125

https://x.com/Crypt0ph3r_/status/1962757427654238335

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9564048

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1962783126741995754

nano metrology

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=10102779

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tFmrhjVXFo

"Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal

bio nano things remote controlled implantable molecular panacea

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://x.com/Ryansikorski10/status/1948186168622731551?t=FF2kZPZGzfdqdr-FImoYPQ&s=19

https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin

https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4289575/hegseth-calls-for-anti-drone-task-force/

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

https://www.wsj.com/world/ai-powered-drone-swarms-have-now-entered-the-battlefield-2cab0f05

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2025/09/02/pentagon-ai-nuclear-war-00496884

https://substack.com/home/post/p-172318216

.

https://rumble.com/v6yf3de-just-me-first-ever-video-test-turned-to-rambling-lol.html

https://nypost.com/2025/08/25/opinion/first-lady-melania-trump-will-head-effort-to-teach-next-generation-about-ai/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
