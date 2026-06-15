The Jewish Talmud on Christ (5)

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Credits to TalmudicEdomiteHybrids



DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support the channel TalmudicEdomiteHybrids. His personal opinion on the mark of the beast is wrong. But this video says it all.



Arthur Kwon Lee speaks on the horrendous accusations made in the Jewish Talmud against Christ and Christians. The Jewish Talmud claims that Christians are Gentiles or half human and that Christ is boiling in human excrement.





Yet, the likes of John Hagee, Greg Locke and other Christian televangelists uplift the Jews as God’s chosen people. Strange. In that case, Mr. Hagee, why are you still a Christian when the Talmud says that Christ, your Savior, is boiling in human excrement?



